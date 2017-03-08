Subscribe Advertise Contact

OSV grounding at Cameron, La., jetties

By on
The offshore supply vessel Miss Lynda ran aground off the West Cameron Jetties in Louisiana Feb. 3, 2017. Coast Guard photo.
The offshore supply vessel Miss Lynda ran aground off the West Cameron Jetties in Louisiana Feb. 3, 2017. Coast Guard photo.

No one was injured when an offshore service vessel (OSV) ran aground Wednesday morning on the Calcasieu Ship Channel jetties at Cameron, La., and the three-man crew stayed on board as salvage efforts evolved, Coast Guard officials said.

The 135’x26’x6’ Miss Lynda, operated by Abe’s Boat Rentals, Inc., Belle Chasse, La., was carrying four passengers, construction cargo, and 4,300 gals. of fuel and 100 gals. of oil products when it went aground. Coast Guard operators at Vessel Traffic Service Port Arthur, Texas,  overheard radio reports that the boat was stuck, and the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles incident response unit responded along with boat crews from the Lake Charles station.

Damage to the vessel was reported about 5’ above the waterline, but the Miss Lynda did not take on water and no pollution was detected. The four passengers were taken off by the utility vessel Sally D, and the crew stayed aboard while salvage plans were developed. There was no impact to traffic in the Calcasieu Ship Channel, the Coast Guard said.

About the author

Kirk Moore

Associate Editor Kirk Moore was a reporter for the Asbury Park Press for over 30 years before joining WorkBoat in 2015. He wrote several award-winning stories on marine, environmental, coastal and military issues that helped drive federal and state government policy changes. He has also been a field editor for WorkBoat’s sister publication, National Fisherman, for almost 25 years. Moore was awarded the Online News Association 2011 Knight Award for Public Service for the “Barnegat Bay Under Stress,” 2010 series that led to the New Jersey state government’s restoration plan. He lives in West Creek, N.J.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.