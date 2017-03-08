OSV grounding at Cameron, La., jetties

No one was injured when an offshore service vessel (OSV) ran aground Wednesday morning on the Calcasieu Ship Channel jetties at Cameron, La., and the three-man crew stayed on board as salvage efforts evolved, Coast Guard officials said.

The 135’x26’x6’ Miss Lynda, operated by Abe’s Boat Rentals, Inc., Belle Chasse, La., was carrying four passengers, construction cargo, and 4,300 gals. of fuel and 100 gals. of oil products when it went aground. Coast Guard operators at Vessel Traffic Service Port Arthur, Texas, overheard radio reports that the boat was stuck, and the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles incident response unit responded along with boat crews from the Lake Charles station.

Damage to the vessel was reported about 5’ above the waterline, but the Miss Lynda did not take on water and no pollution was detected. The four passengers were taken off by the utility vessel Sally D, and the crew stayed aboard while salvage plans were developed. There was no impact to traffic in the Calcasieu Ship Channel, the Coast Guard said.