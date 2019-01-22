Ørsted begins survey work for New Jersey offshore wind

New Jersey environmental officials notified mariners Tuesday that survey work is beginning for Ocean Wind, Ørsted’s planned offshore wind energy array.

The 170’x40’x11’ Fugro Enterprise, a U.S.-flag survey vessel operated by Netherlands-based Fugro N.V., has been commissioned by 4C Offshore, a United-Kingdom-based offshore services company which is conducting the geotechnical studies for Ørsted.

The notice from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife outlines the survey area, running roughly from Atlantic City north to Barnegat Inlet. The advisory includes information about the towed gear used by the survey vessel and contact information for mariners who need to talk to its crew.

The survey will be ongoing for two months, weather permitting, the state agency says. The Fugro Enterprise, homeported at Port Fourchon, La., has been employed in offshore wind work before, notably for Deepwater Wind’s Block Island Wind Farm, which is now part of Ørsted’s portfolio.

The company has put in its bid to supply New Jersey with its first 1,100 megawatts of offshore power. According to 4C Offshore’s project profile, the New Jersey array could ultimately have up to 1,950 MW peak capacity.