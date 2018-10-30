Oregon governor issues executive order to block offshore drilling

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order last week blocking offshore oil drilling off the Oregon coast, including the outer continental shelf (OCS), by preventing the development of any infrastructure in the state that would support such activity.

The order says that all 363 miles of the state’s coastline is accessible to the public and that the land and water along the coast represents tremendous economical and recreational benefits to the people of the state of Oregon.

“Offshore oil and gas drilling directly threatens coastal economies, marine fisheries, the environment, public health and safety, and cultural resources,” the order says.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order of his own in 2017 that encourages offshore oil and gas exploration and production in federal waters on the OCS, including federal waters off the Oregon coast. Oregon asked for an exemption from the Trump order, but so far no such exemption has been granted.

So the governor has taken steps to keep the federal government from using state land for onshore infrastructure projects connected to offshore activity which need permits from several state agencies.

“It is the policy of the state of Oregon to oppose the exploration and production of oil and gas off the Oregon coast, including on the OCS, and to prevent the development of any infrastructure associated with offshore oil and gas drilling, in order to protect coastal economies, marine fisheries, the environment, public health and safety and cultural resources,” the order says.