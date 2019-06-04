OMSA announces formation of wind committee

The Offshore Marine Service Association (OMSA) announced today the formation of the OMSA Wind Committee with membership open to all OMSA members.

The creation of the committee was unanimously adopted by the OMSA board of directors. The committee will make recommendations to the board and OMSA staff on strategies and initiatives that increase U.S. maritime industry involvement in the offshore wind sector. The committee will also work to ensure the laws and regulations governing the offshore wind are beneficial to the vessel operators and mariners that participate in this industry. Additionally, the committee will assist OMSA’s efforts to protect the Jones Act and ensure U.S. offshore wind infrastructure is constructed, serviced, and maintained in a Jones Act compliant manner.

“Over the past 46 years, OMSA has done a tremendous job in promoting public policy that benefits the vessels, operators, and mariners engaged in the offshore oil and gas industry,” OMSA President Aaron Smith said ina statement. “As more OMSA members apply their expertise to the offshore wind market, it only makes sense for OMSA to formalize our involvement in this sector.”

OMSA chairman and president of Aries Marine, Court Ramsay said, “The U.S. maritime industry has met the needs of every market it has encountered, and I’m confident that the offshore wind market will be no different. I know my company has already committed vessels, resources, and personnel to offshore wind, and I look forward to working with fellow OMSA members on the OMSA Wind Committee to promote this market.”

Smith commented on the committee’s focus on the Jones Act. “The Jones Act was designed to foster, develop, and maintain a strong domestic merchant marine and shipbuilding industry. The law continues to accomplish that purpose and aid our national, homeland, and economic security. By ensuring the Jones Act is properly applied to the U.S. offshore wind industry, OMSA and the OMSA Wind Committee will help continue this important tradition.”

Lee Orgeron, OMSA board member and CEO of Falcon Global said, “Our company helped construct the Block Island Wind Farm, and we look forward to sharing the expertise we gained in completing this first commercial wind farm in the U.S. with our fellow OMSA members on the committee.”