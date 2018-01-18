Oil and gas leasing program public meetings set for 23 cities

The Department of Interior recently announced the publication of a Draft Proposed Program (DPP) in support of the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program), as well as a Notice of Intent (NOI) to develop a Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS).

In order to obtain public input for these two documents, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will travel to 23 cities to host a series of public meetings. The meetings will feature information stations hosted by BOEM experts, who will be available to discuss the National OCS Program and DPP, as well as potential environmental issues. In addition to information stations, attendees will be able to provide hand-written or electronic comments for BOEM’s consideration.

BOEM has also launched a virtual meeting room on the BOEM website to allow those who can’t attend a meeting to have access to the same information and a means to participate in the commenting process.

After considering information provided by the public, BOEM will prepare a Proposed Program, which will be published for a 90-day public comment period, to be followed by a Proposed Final Program (PFP).

BOEM will publish a draft PEIS for public comment concurrently with the Proposed Program and a final PEIS concurrently with the PFP.

The draft PEIS and the final PEIS will examine the potential environmental impacts of the program options and alternatives and will be available to the Interior secretary prior to his making decisions on the Proposed Program and the PFP.