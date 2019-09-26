Offshore tug caught in Cat 4 hurricane taking on water

A rescue operation of Bourbon Offshore‘s tug/supply vessel Bourbon Rhode is under way, as the vessel was in transit 1,200 nautical miles off Martinique and 60 nautical miles south-southeast from the eye of category 4 Hurricane Lorenzo. In particularly adverse weather conditions, the 14 crewmembers are facing a water ingress in the rear part of the vessel.

A crisis cell has immediately been activated and it ensures the coordination out of Marseilles of the rescue of the vessel and its crew, in close collaboration with authorities, including the Regional Operational Center of Surveillance and Rescue (CROSS) West Indies-Guyana. In order to bring the quickest support possible, CROSS has asked that the 751′ bulk carrier SSI Excellent change its route and assist the Bourbon Rhode. Situated at 200 nautical miles south, the bulk carrier is expected to arrive on zone tomorrow morning (local time).

An update on crew and vessel situation will be released as soon as possible.