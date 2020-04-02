Offshore Technology Conference cancelled

More fallout from the coronavirus pandemic came today when the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) cancelled its annual conference in Houston that had been scheduled for May 4–7.

About two weeks ago, OTC announced that they had postponed the show to the third quarter of 2020. OTC said at the time that they were working to confirm dates in August or September. OTC has been held annually since 1969. Last year’s OTC conference reportedly drew 59,200 attendees.

In a press release, OTC said that “in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the 2020 Offshore Technology Conference. Amid continued health and travel concerns during this uncertain time, the OTC board of directors felt this decision was the most feasible and responsible for staff, exhibitors, partners, attendees, and the Houston community.”

“As we navigate these difficult and uncertain times, it is with a heavy heart that the OTC board of directors has determined that it is in our best interest to cancel OTC 2020,” Cindy Yeilding, OTC chairperson, said in a statement. “Our priority is the health and safety of our attendees and exhibitors, and we have taken federal, state, and local guidelines into account in making our decision.”

Yeilding continued, “As we face this uncharted territory, we remain confident of OTC’s critical role in the offshore industry’s future and eagerly anticipate a robust OTC 2021.”

To preserve the significant work of the program committee and authors, the technical papers and presentations will be made available at a later date on OnePetro.org.

Plans will commence for OTC 2021. The call for papers will open on May 28 for OTC 2021, scheduled for May 3–6, 2021.