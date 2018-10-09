Offshore drillers Ensco and Rowan in $12 billion merger

Offshore drillers Ensco plc and Rowan Companies plc announced yesterday that the companies will combine in an all-stock transaction. The agreement was unanimously approved by each company’s board of directors. The companies anticipate that the transaction will close during the first half of 2019.

Under agreement, Rowan shareholders will receive 2.215 Ensco shares for each Rowan share. Upon closing, Ensco and Rowan shareholders will own approximately 60.5% and 39.5%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of the combined company. The total estimated revenue backlog for the combined company is approximately $2.7 billion, excluding ARO Drilling’s substantial backlog which is unconsolidated. Based on the closing price of each company’s shares on Oct. 5, the estimated enterprise value of the combined company is $12 billion.

The combined company expects to realize annual expense savings of approximately $150 million, with more than 75% of targeted savings expected to be realized within one year of closing. As a result, the transaction is projected to positively affect cash flow in 2020 following the anticipated closing next year.

Rowan President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Burke will serve in the same capacity for the combined company. “By merging our high-quality rig fleets and infrastructure covering the world’s most prolific offshore basins, we increase our scale while maintaining a shared focus on high-specification assets that will include ultradeepwater drillships and versatile semisubmersibles, as well as harsh environment and modern jackups,” Burke said in a statement. “Rowan shareholders also benefit from the addition of significant backlog and substantial scale in ultradeepwater operations. The combined entity’s talented workforce, unrivaled geographic and customer diversification, and solid financial position ideally position us to meet increasing customer demand for the most technologically-advanced drilling rigs as the offshore sector recovers.”

Ensco President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Trowell will serve as executive chairman of the combined company. “The combination of Ensco and Rowan will create an industry leader in offshore drilling across all water depths, with significant advantages to capitalize on future opportunities and better serve our customers,” he said in a statement. “Through this combination, Ensco shareholders will uniquely benefit from Rowan’s strategic joint venture with Saudi Aramco, ARO Drilling, while all stakeholders will share in meaningful cost savings and even greater upside to improving market conditions as the industry recovery continues gaining momentum.”

Rowan sounded some positive comments about the market during its second-quarter earnings call in August. Burke commented on improvements in the price of oil from a year ago which “has created a more constructive environment for offshore drilling. Our discussions with customers and the cadence of tendering activity further supports this view.”

Burke discussed the Gulf of Mexico ultra­deepwater drillship market. As of Aug. 1, there were 20 rigs contracted in the region, and only six have contract terms that expire by mid­-2019. Some of these rigs, he said, have options that should keep them tied up beyond their original terms. “While some projects have been pushed from 2018 to 2019, we continue to see new opportunities appear in the region, both for majors and for independents. We are also keeping a close eye on the developing deepwater opportunities in Mexico.”