Noble to stack another rig, plans more layoffs

In a January letter to the Texas Workforce Commission, Noble Drilling said it would lay off up to 120 workers in March after the company stacks the semisubmersible Noble Danny Adkins. The rig is currently working in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sugar Land, Texas-based Noble said in the Jan. 12 letter that 100 to 120 workers would be laid off over a two-week period beginning March 14. The company said it would retain some workers at the stacking location.

In the letter from Joe Knight, Noble’s personnel director, he wrote that although the company may recall some workers if the Danny Adkins receives a new contract, it is expected that the layoffs are permanent.

The announcement comes less than two months after Noble’s Nov. 30 notice sent to the commission that it was stacking the semisubmersible Noble Jim Day. Up to 130 workers from the Jim Day will be let go beginning Jan. 26.