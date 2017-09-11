Hurricane Irma overruns southwest Florida, brings new floods

Hurricane Irma’s late swing east and inland spared the Florida Panhandle from catastrophic storm surge Sunday, as the huge storm shut down maritime operations from the Panhandle to the Carolinas.

On the Atlantic coast, now-Tropical Storm Irma’s 400-mile wide wind field and 70 mph gust piled water up on the northern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts.

Combined tidal and rain flooding in Jacksonville, Fla., and along the St. Johns River exceeded records set during Hurricane Dora in 1965, and evacuations and small boat rescues were underway there Monday morning.

Charleston, S.C., braced for a high tide projected for just after 12 p.m. local time – potentially 1’ to 2’ higher than Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. It came in at 9.9′, well above Matthew, making it the third-highest on record.

With widespread fuel shortages in the region already from Hurricane Harvey, the Department of Homeland Security announced a one-week waiver of Jones Act restrictions for transport of refined products. That means shippers can use all options, including foreign-flag vessels, to deliver fuel.

“This is a precautionary measure to ensure we have enough fuel to support lifesaving efforts, respond to the storm, and restore critical services and critical infrastructure operations in the wake of this potentially devastating storm,” said Elaine Duke, acting DHS secretary, in announcing the decision Friday.

By 8 a.m. Monday, Irma had been downgraded to a tropical storm, after rampaging from the Antilles to Cuba and Florida as one of the most powerful, long-lived hurricanes on record. On Monday morning, officials in Florida were still trying to assess consequences of the first landfall there in the Florida Keys, where the Middle and Upper Keys appeared to suffer the most damage.

Search and rescue units that had been moved out of the storm’s path still have to contend with its lingering effects. Coast Guard aircraft were moved off to both sides of the storm’s projected path – to Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans to the west, the Coast Guard air station at Savannah, S.C., and nearby Hunter Army Airfield to the east. Additional aircraft and personnel were dispatched from air stations at Elizabeth City, N.C., Cape Cod, Mass., and Detroit.

Four Coast Guard cutters deployed to the U.S. Virgin Islands to support relief to heavily damaged communities including St. John and St. Thomas. The 210’ medium endurance cutter Valiant, the 154’ fast response cutters Joseph Tezanos and Donald Horsley, and the 87’ Yellowfin are providing maritime security, assisting with port assessments, and transporting supplies and equipment, said Capt. Eric King, the Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander.

Miami-based Royal Caribbean International said it is deploying four ships to St. Thomas and St. Maarten to help with Irma relief efforts, delivering provisions, feeding emergency workers and picking up stranded tourists, and within days deploy another vessel to assist in the Keys and southwest Florida. One Norwegian Cruise Line vessel was scheduled to arrive at St. Thomas Monday night to pick up 2,000 tourists there.

In an early evacuation, Air National Guard C-130 Hercules transports from Puerto Rico, Kentucky and New York picked up about 1,200 Americans from heavily damaged St. Maarten over the weekend.

After rolling over the northeastern Caribbean islands, Irma’s strength oscillated as it steamed through the Florida Straits, regaining category 5 strength over the warm surface waters, then dropping to category 3 with 125 mph sustained winds after raking northern Cuba.

With the turn northwest late Saturday, the storm as anticipated again regained strength over open waters, making landfall at Cudjoe Key as a category 4 at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, with winds of 130 mph and a barometric pressure of 929 mb.

That was the lowest pressure in southwest Florida since the destructive hurricane Donna of 1960 with 930 mb. With a track raking Florida’s west coast from Naples to Tampa, potentially catastrophic onshore storm surges of 10’ to 15’ were predicted for the state’s southwest corner, from Cape Sable to Captiva Island, and 5’ to 8’ north at Tampa Bay.

The Coast Guard had closed the ports at Tampa, St. Petersburg and Manatee early Saturday, anticipating the storm’s advance up the Gulf coast. On the Atlantic side, the Port of Jacksonville closed at 8 p.m. Saturday, as storm conditions were raised for Savannah and Brunswick in Georgia, Charleston, S.C., and as far north as Wilmington, N.C.

The second Florida landfall around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Marco Island, with winds gusting to 131 mph, marked the start of a decline to category 2 strength. But fears of the tremendous surge potential continued. The storm’s power was such that water levels were driven out of Tampa Bay and other estuaries, exposing the flats for hundreds of yards from shore – a phenomenon rarely seen in other historic storms, like the 1938 New England hurricane as it passed mid-Atlantic beaches.

But a huge pulse of returning that had been feared did not materialize. A slight jog in the storm center’s northern path lessened the storm surge.

“We have dodged a bullet with the storm going a little bit to the east,” said Dan Summers, director of emergency services for Collier County on Florida’s far southwest coast, said at a 9 p.m. news briefing.

Well before the Coast Guard planners laid out an electronic Aids to Navigation scheme to fill in for buoys and other physical markers subject to hurricane damage. Those 300-plus eATON extend from Tampa down through the Florida Keys and up the Atlantic coast to Charleston, officials said Monday.

The eATON are broadcast over the Coast Guard National Automatic Identification System, and can be accessed by any mariner using an AIS-equipped radar or electronic chart system. There is also a portable AIS system on standby in the Florida region. The virtual aids will serve as backup while buoy tenders and aids to navigation teams reconstitute fixed aids in those waters.

One missing vessel turned up safe on Friday. The 157’x34’ Princess Samiah, a Panamanian-flagged landing craft in the island freight trade, had been reported missing after it departed Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and failed to arrive as expected Thursday at Grenada.

Coast Guard watchstanders at San Juan, P.R., were initially contacted Thursday by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Fort de France and made aware of the missing vessel. A coordinated effort began between Coast Guard Sector San Juan, the MRCC Fort de France and Rescue Coordination Center Curacao to search and locate the overdue freighter.

Coast Guard watchstanders successfully made contact with the vessel owner Friday, who confirmed that the freighter was safely anchored off the Caribbean island of St. Vincent. All three crewmembers were reported to be safe with no injuries.