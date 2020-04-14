Hornbeck Offshore agrees to restructuring deal

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. announced today that the Covington, La.-based offshore service vessel operator has entered into a restructuring support agreement with lenders.

Secured lenders hold approximately 83% of the company’s aggregate secured debt and unsecured noteholders hold approximately 79% of the company’s aggregate unsecured notes outstanding related to a balance sheet restructuring of Hornbeck Offshore. The restructuring is expected to be implemented through a voluntary pre-packaged Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in the coming weeks with a targeted completion date by the end of the second quarter of 2020.

The Restructuring Support Agreement contemplates a $75 million debtor-in-possession term loan facility provided by existing creditors and permitted use of existing cash on hand and cash generated from operations to support the business during the financial restructuring process. This will enable Hornbeck Offshore to operate in the ordinary course of business without disruption to its customers, vendors and workforce. The agreement provides for payment in full of all vendors and employees.

In addition, the company will see long-term enterprise benefits including a significant de-levering of its capital structure, post-emergence access to $100 million of new equity capital through a common stock rights offering, fully backstopped by existing creditors, and the ability to arrange additional post-emergence financings for certain purposes, including strategic initiatives.

Hornbeck expects the pre-packaged Chapter 11 reorganization to be completed very quickly with the support of its creditors. Both before and after the expected Chapter 11 filing, the company said it will have sufficient liquidity to continue operations, meet all operational payment obligations and support its business, and will continue to operate in the ordinary course of business without disruption to its customers, vendors and workforce.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and the recent drop in oil prices due to an acute global supply-demand imbalance have significantly impacted the industries we serve, making an already challenging environment for the company even more difficult. The shared objectives of the company and our creditors are to meaningfully reduce the company’s financial leverage on a consensual basis and source new capital to position the company for future growth,” Todd M. Hornbeck, chairman, president and CEO said in a statement. “I want to thank our secured lenders and unsecured noteholders for joining together with us on a game plan for an expedited court-supervised financial restructuring process. This consensual approach to reorganization and recapitalization is in the best long-term interest of our company, as it will enable us to take advantage of new opportunities while continuing to support our customers, retain our employees and pay our vendors.”

As previously reported on March 31, Hornbeck will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas, with lenders agreeing to refrain from “from exercising certain of their rights and remedies with respect to certain defaults by the company” until April 20 while Hornbeck negotiates and finalizes a restructuring agreement, according to an SEC filing.