Hornbeck announces second quarter earnings release and conference call

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., Covington, La., announced yesterday that it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Aug. 1. In conjunction with the release, the company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet, on Aug. 2 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central).

What: Hornbeck Offshore Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central)

How: Live via phone by dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the Hornbeck Offshore call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or live over the internet by logging onto the web at http://www.hornbeckoffshore.com, on the “IR Home” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through Aug. 16, 2018, and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using the pass code 13681004#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days on the “IR Home” page under the “Investors” section of the company’s website.