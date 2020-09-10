Harvey Gulf introduces ‘tri-fuel’ OSV

Harvey Gulf International Marine said recently it is now the first and only company in the U.S. to own and operate a “tri-fuel” — diesel, LNG, and battery — vessel as well as a vessel bunkering facility, selling both diesel fuel, and LNG.

Harvey completed the installation of a Wärtsilä battery-power system on the Harvey Energy, which was already a dual-fuel vessel capable of operating on LNG or diesel, making it a tri-fuel vessel.

At the same time, the company began operations at its new diesel bunkering facility in Port Fourchon, La., pairing it with Harvey’s LNG bunkering operations there. Harvey Gulf will also complete installation of a GE battery-power system on the PSV Harvey Champion later this month.

Harvey Gulf has designed, built, and owns and operates several first-of-its kind platforms. These include the first U.S.-flagged dual fuel PSVs, first LNG vessel bunkering facility, first LNG-ATB bunkering vessel, and, now, the first tri-fuel PSV that operates on diesel, LNG, and batteries.

“While I’ve delivered some of the most complicated alternative fuel technology to the market in many different ways, it is my clients and investors who have driven these decisions,” Harvey Gulf CEO and Q-LNG Transport owner Shane Guidry said in a statement. “I was able to hear the calling from my clients and investors as to what their future wants and needs would be. So, I put my team together, and we reacted. Today, we provide more LNG uses and services than any company in America, and we’re both thankful and proud of it.”

Meanwhile, Harvey Gulf announced that, in addition to its new 2 million gal. diesel bunkering facility in Port Fourchon, it will now offer a full-service fuel carrying vessel solely dedicated to offshore fuel and water deliveries, through the conversion of Harvey’s 300′ PSV Harvey Hawk. The vessel will be able to carry 800,000 gals. of fuel per trip offshore. Harvey Gulf said that it will offer competitive pricing on 30-, 60-, and 90-day payment terms for both fuel and vessel delivery offshore.