Harvey Gulf inks non-cancelable contracts, unstacks vessels

Harvey Gulf International Marine announced yesterday that it has signed four non-cancelable, long term contracts for stacked vessels and is taking delivery of two new vessels, as well as redelivery of a vessel reconfigured for subsea services.

The New orleans-based offshore service vessel operator announced the signing of long-term contracts for the multipurpose service vessel (MPSV) Harvey Intervention, 175′ fast service vessel (FSV) Harvey Hustler, 180′ FSV Harvey Runner and 220′ FSV Harvey Express. These charters follow Harvey Gulf’s recent agreement with Delta Subsea to outfit the previously stacked Harvey Steeler to provide ROV and survey services.

The Harvey Intervention was redelivered in April with increased accommodations for 75 persons and a new National Oilwell Varco 165 MT active heave compensation ultradeepwater knuckle-boom crane. This crane gives the Intervention 180′ of hook height, more than any other U.S.- or foreign-flagged MPSV crane vessel of its size, and capability of lowering sub-sea equipment to 3,600 meters, company officials said.

Last week, Harvey Gulf took delivery of the 310′ OSV Harvey Freedom, its fourth LNG OSV, which joined its sister vessels under five-year charter signed with Shell Oil in May 2016. The next day, Harvey took delivery of the 340′-class MPSV Harvey Sub-Sea. The Harvey Sub-Sea has a NOV 250 MT AHC knuckle-boom crane with 4,000 meters of wire, all of which are stored below deck, increasing the working deck load parameters. The Sub-Sea sleeps 150 people in 87 one and two man rooms with a state-of-the-art client suite. The moon pool measures 24’x24′ with strengthening around the perimeter, enabling lowering equipment to be fitted in the area. The Jones Act vessel is fitted with a 1″ thick steel deck with a rating of 10 metric tons per square meter and cofferdams below that allow for efficient welding and cargo securing. (A full report on the Harvey Sub-Sea will appear in the July issue of WorkBoat.)

This announcement comes on the heals of the report earlier this week that GulfMark Offshore Inc. will restructure through a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The Houston-based OSV operator said the restructuring would strengthen the company’s competitive and financial position.

That announcement came less than a week after Tidewater Inc. signed a restructuring support agreement (RSA) with certain lenders. Today, the New Orleans-based OSV operator filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Harvey Gulf CEO Shane Guidry discussed his company’s resilience in a prepared statement. “We are very thankful during this downturn that our clients still demand safety, operational excellence, and the newest technology, all of which only Harvey Gulf can deliver,” he said. “We’ve worked 1,363 days without a recordable incident and met our goal zero for the last 3.75 years. We have also achieved a 99.2 percent uptime utilization on contract, limiting mechanical downtime to .08 percent. No other company in our industry performs like we do at Harvey. My executive team and I are involved in every aspect of our business, day and night, and the numbers show it.”