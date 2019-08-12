Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Coast Guard medevacs man from charter fishing boat

A response boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Panama City transport a man experiencing symptoms of heat stroke to emergency medical services at Panama City Marina. The boatcrew transported the man to the marina from a charter fishing boat approximately 19 miles offshore Panama City. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Chandler Pratt

The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a charter fishing boat offshore Panama City, Fla., over the weekend.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 12:05 p.m. of a 48-year-old man experiencing symptoms of heat stroke aboard a charter fishing boat approximately 19 miles offshore Panama City.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of an 45-foot response boat-medium crew from Coast Guard Station Panama City to medevac the man.

The boat crew arrived on scene at 1:05 p.m. and transported the man to emergency medical services at Panama City Marina where he was transported to Bay Medical Sacred Heart in Panama City.

No additional information was available.

 

