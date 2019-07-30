Coast Guard launches investigation into deaths aboard Shell Auger in U.S. Gulf

In 1994, Auger was the world’s first tension leg platform, operating in the U.S. Gulf. It was the first to float in water, moored to the sea floor 830 meters (2,720 feet) below. In 2010, using a new breed of seismic technology, Shell’s engineers discovered a whole untapped field — called Cardamom — hidden behind a vast salt deposit, four miles (6.4 km) below the sea floor, according to Shell’s website. To reach its oil, they drilled one of the world’s longest wells. In September 2014, Auger began producing energy from Cardamom – an extra 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent each day at its peak, to make it Shell’s largest net producer in the Gulf of Mexico, Shell said.

Rear Adm. John Nadeau, who recently took command of the Eighth Coast Guard District in New Orleans, convened the investigation last week.

“The Coast Guard is committed to finding the facts that led to this tragedy,” said Nadeau. “Our intent is to ensure the safety and security of the personnel who work on these facilities and to reduce the likelihood that any similar incidents could occur in the future.”