BSEE releases marine trash and debris training video

Ensuring that oil and gas companies protect the environment during operations is a key mission of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, according to the bureau. To help, BSEE recently released an updated training video to encourage safe and responsible trash and debris removal.

The video is part of BSEE’s Marine Trash and Debris Program, which emphasizes education and regulation to minimize pollution and environmental damage on the Outer Continental Shelf. The program encourages the use of best practices, including improving the process for sending marine trash to shore, safely securing trash and debris on offshore facilities and training offshore personnel in the safe disposal of trash. BSEE’s requirements for the Marine Trash and Debris program can be found in Notice to Lessees 2015-G03.

For more information on the Marine Trash and Debris Program and to view or download the video, visit the BSEE website.