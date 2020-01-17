Baker Hughes U.S. offshore rig count down one

The U.S. rig count is up 15 rigs from last week to 796, with oil rigs up 14 to 673, gas rigs up one to 120, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at three, Baker Hughes reported today.

U.S. rig count is down 254 rigs from last year’s count of 1,050, with oil rigs down 179, gas rigs down 78, and miscellaneous rigs up three to three. The U.S. offshore rig count is down one to 20 and up one rig year-over-year.

The Canada rig count is up 41 rigs from last week to 244, with oil rigs up 32 to 152 and gas rigs up 9 to 92. The Canada rig count is up 35 rigs from last year’s count of 209, with oil rigs up 24 and gas rigs up 11.

Additional information on the Baker Hughes Rig Count is available at http://bakerhughes.com/rig-count.