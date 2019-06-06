BAE Systems purchases autonomous underwater vehicle company

BAE Systems Inc., Arlington, Va., has purchased Riptide Autonomous Solutions, a Plymouth, Mass.-based provider of unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) technology and solutions.

Specializing in small UUVs, Riptide’s platforms are sophisticated yet simple, efficient, and highly flexible, offering performance discriminators within this domain that include greater depth, range, endurance, and speed, a BAE statement announcing the deal said.

“Adding Riptide’s technological capabilities will position us to provide customers unmatched flexibility by offering a family of UUVs and integrated payload solutions capable of supporting a variety of critical missions,” said Terry Crimmins, president of BAE Systems Electronic Systems. “Coupling our extensive expertise in sonar, signal processing, sensor fusion, undersea communications, electronic warfare, and autonomous systems with Riptide’s unique UUV platforms will enable us to affordably address rapidly expanding maritime mission requirements in the global defense, commercial, and research markets.”

Riptide employees will join the BAE Systems Electronic Systems sector, many as part of the FAST Labs organization, where scientists and engineers innovate capabilities to address some of the toughest challenges in the defense, aerospace, and security domains. The FAST Labs team looks forward to maturing Riptide’s platform technology, demonstrating new solutions, and scaling manufacturing production.

BAE expects to maintain the Riptide facilities in Plymouth, further expanding its footprint in the New England area. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., BAE Systems Electronic Systems is a provider of commercial and defense electronics for flight and engine control, electronic warfare, surveillance, communications, geospatial intelligence, and power and energy management.