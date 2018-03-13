Subscribe Advertise Contact

Schultz named new Coast Guard commandant

By on
Vice Adm. Karl L. Schultz. Coast Guard photo
Last week, Vice Adm. Karl L. Schultz was nominated by President Donald J. Trump to be the 26th commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Thursday.

Schultz, the commander of the Coast Guard’s Atlantic Area, currently serves as the operational commander for all Coast Guard missions from the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf, spanning across five Coast Guard Districts and 40 states. Pending confirmation, he is expected to relieve Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul F. Zukunft in a change of command ceremony June 1 in Washington, D.C. Adm. Zukunft will retire following the change of command this summer.

“Vice Adm. Schultz will provide the sound leadership and steady hand needed to guide our global military service further into this dynamic and extraordinary era of our nation,” said Adm. Zukunft.

Vice Adm. Schultz has selected and the president has nominated Vice Adm. Charles W. Ray, the current Deputy Commandant for Operations, as the Coast Guard’s 31st vice commandant. Pending confirmation, Vice Adm. Ray will relieve Adm. Charles D. Michel in a change of watch ceremony May 24 in Washington, D.C. Adm. Michel, the Coast Guard’s first four-star vice commandant, will retire following the change of watch.

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

