Processing delays of mariner appeals due to Covid-19

The Coast Guard will pursue this evaluation as quickly as possible while conducting the complete evaluation. Mariners are encouraged to submit appeals documents via e-mail to MMCPolicy@uscg.mil. Documents should be in a readable format (avoid .gif, .zip, or camera images). Mailed or faxed appeals may be subject to further delays due to reduced manning within CG-MMC-2 office spaces.
The Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing said that the appeals are a high priority and apologizes for any potential inconvenience that a delay in processing an appeal may cause.
Mariners and other interested parties should contact the Mariner Credentialing Program at (202) 372-2357 or MMCPolicy@uscg.mil with any questions or concerns.
