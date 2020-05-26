Processing delays of mariner appeals due to Covid-19

Due to ongoing coronavirus safety and health concerns and technical constraints that operating in the Covid-19 environment present, the processing of marine appeals have been delayed, the Coast Guard Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing (CG-MMC) said Friday.Appeals are being processed in the order that complete appeal submissions are received. Incomplete appeals will be suspended until the mariner finishes supplying information for an appeal. All appeals will be thoroughly reviewed and evaluated based upon the information submitted, the information in the application and reconsideration files and any additional information necessary to complete the appeal.

The Coast Guard will pursue this evaluation as quickly as possible while conducting the complete evaluation. Mariners are encouraged to submit appeals documents via e-mail to MMCPolicy@uscg.mil. Documents should be in a readable format (avoid .gif, .zip, or camera images). Mailed or faxed appeals may be subject to further delays due to reduced manning within CG-MMC-2 office spaces.

The Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing said that the appeals are a high priority and apologizes for any potential inconvenience that a delay in processing an appeal may cause.

Mariners and other interested parties should contact the Mariner Credentialing Program at (202) 372-2357 or MMCPolicy@uscg.mil with any questions or concerns.

