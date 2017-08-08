Pacific Power Group to rebuild engines in Coast Guard 87′ boats

Pacific Power Group, Kent, Wash., was recently awarded a sole provider contract from the Coast Guard to rebuild MTU 8V396 engines in its Marine Protector-class 87′ coastal patrol boats.

The $39 million, five-year contract calls for PPG to overhaul 22 engines annually in the fleet of 73 CPBs, some of which are approaching 20 years of service. The company fulfilled a previous five-year MTU overhaul contract as well, using a refined production process that can meet and exceed Coast Guard needs, according to PPG company officials.

During that previous overhaul cycle, the production rate was increased over fourfold.

Each overhaul of the twin-engine 87-footers requires a complete tear down of the engines, with every part and component is cleaned, inspected, measured, and qualified using non-destructive testing to determine if it meets quality standards. The completed overhaul is finalized with new paint and the results are a like-new engine.

The MTUs drive the patrol boats at speeds up to 26 knots. The Coast Guard’s request for proposals on overhaul provides for the engines to be serviced as they reach specific hours of use, to ensure the ongoing safety, effectiveness, and endurance of the boats.

“We are excited and honored to be selected for this contract,” said Dan Miller, off-highway service manager at Pacific Power Group. “Our team has worked hard to be a leader in customer support with high quality, capability and competency standards, and we’ve managed to achieve a level of efficiency now recognized by the Coast Guard as best in class. We are proud to support the USCG and their forces.”

“Pacific Power Group invests heavily in its people, facilities and processes to meet our customer’s needs, expectations and standards of service and quality,” said Bill Mossey, vice president, Pacific Power Group. “In addition to the performance of the MTU engine being a top match for one of the most demanding marine performance applications, it’s a real strength to our organization to be able to successfully meet all requirements when working with organizations like the US Coast Guard.”