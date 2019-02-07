NTSB releases Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements

​The National Transportation Safety Board released its 2019-2020 Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements during an event held at the National Press Club on Monday.

First issued in 1990, the NTSB Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements is the agency’s primary advocacy tool to help save lives, prevent injuries, and reduce property damage resulting from transportation accidents.

The 10 items on the NTSB’s 2019 – 2020 Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements are:

Eliminate Distractions

End Alcohol and Other Drug Impairment

Ensure the Safe Shipment of Hazardous Materials

Fully Implement Positive Train Control

Implement a Comprehensive Strategy to Reduce Speeding-Related Crashes

Improve the Safety of Part 135 Aircraft Flight Operations

Increase Implementation of Collision Avoidance Systems in All New Highway Vehicles

Reduce Fatigue-Related Accidents

Require Medical Fitness – Screen for and Treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Strengthen Occupant Protection

“The 2019 – 2020 Most Wanted List advocates for 46 specific safety recommendations that can and should be implemented during these next two years,” said NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt. “It also features broad, longstanding safety issues that still threaten the traveling public.

“We at the NTSB can speak on these issues. We board members can testify by invitation to legislatures and to Congress, but we have no power of our own to act. We are counting on industry, advocates, and government to act on our recommendations. We are counting on the help of the broader safety community to implement these recommendations.”

There are 267 open NTSB safety recommendations associated with the 10 Most Wanted List items and the NTSB is focused on seeing 46 of those implemented within the next two years. The majority of these recommendations, roughly two-thirds of the 267, seek critical safety improvements by means other than regulation. Of the 46 safety recommendations the NTSB wants implemented in the next two years, 20 seek regulatory action to improve transportation safety.

At any given time, the NTSB is managing around 1,200 open safety recommendations and while all have the potential to save lives and reduce injuries by preventing accidents, the NTSB cannot effectively communicate about each of them. The NTSB’s Most Wanted List provides the NTSB’s advocacy team and other agency communicators a roadmap to focus on a select number of recommendations. In 2017 the NTSB went from an annual list to a biennial process, to give our advocacy team, their partners, and our safety recommendation recipients more time to move toward implementation of the recommendations associated with the list.

An archive of the livestream of Monday’s event is available on the NTSB’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-BYsAOHADE as is a video about the 2019-2020 Most Wanted List at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cb1mlYHs-1g.

To learn more about the items on the NTSB’s Most Wanted List or the NTSB safety recommendations associated with the list, visit https://go.usa.gov/xEXR8.