National Maritime Center to reopen two Alaska locations

The National Maritime Center (NMC) announced this week that it is reopening Regional Examination Center (REC) Juneau and Monitoring Unit (MU) Ketchikan in Alaska for limited examination services beginning
on Monday.
Mariners seeking to schedule examinations should call the phone numbers below:
- REC Juneau – (907) 463-2458
- MU Ketchikan – (907) 225-4496 (extension #3)
• Exam services will be by appointment only. No walk-in appointments are available, and
all other application customer service functions will continue to be handled remotely.
• Mariners will be subject to Covid-19 screening questions and temperature checks.
• Mariners experiencing Covid-19 symptoms (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or
difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell,
sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea), will not be
permitted to enter the REC/MU and will need to reschedule their appointment.
• Mariners are required to wear a face covering at all times. Those who refuse to wear a face
covering, or who remove face coverings during exams, will be dismissed and could be
subject to examination module failure. Persons with documented health issues which
prevent them from wearing face coverings must notify the REC/MU when scheduling an
appointment.
• Mariners should bring their own #2 pencils, a non-programmable calculator, and plotting
equipment. No other personal belongings are allowed in the facility.
• All counter service appointments and hand delivery of applications remain suspended.
The Customer Service Center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday through
Friday. You can reach the call center at 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662) and IASKNMC@uscg.mil.
The NMC plans to announce future REC/MU openings soon.