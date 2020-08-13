National Maritime Center to reopen two Alaska locations

The National Maritime Center (NMC) announced this week that it is reopening Regional Examination Center (REC) Juneau and Monitoring Unit (MU) Ketchikan in Alaska for limited examination services beginning

on Monday.

Mariners seeking to schedule examinations should call the phone numbers below:

REC Juneau – (907) 463-2458

MU Ketchikan – (907) 225-4496 (extension #3)

• Exam services will be by appointment only. No walk-in appointments are available, and

all other application customer service functions will continue to be handled remotely.

• Mariners will be subject to Covid-19 screening questions and temperature checks.

• Mariners experiencing Covid-19 symptoms (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or

difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell,

sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea), will not be

permitted to enter the REC/MU and will need to reschedule their appointment.

• Mariners are required to wear a face covering at all times. Those who refuse to wear a face

covering, or who remove face coverings during exams, will be dismissed and could be

subject to examination module failure. Persons with documented health issues which

prevent them from wearing face coverings must notify the REC/MU when scheduling an

appointment.

• Mariners should bring their own #2 pencils, a non-programmable calculator, and plotting

equipment. No other personal belongings are allowed in the facility.

• All counter service appointments and hand delivery of applications remain suspended.

The Customer Service Center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday through

Friday. You can reach the call center at 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662) and IASKNMC@uscg.mil.

The NMC plans to announce future REC/MU openings soon.