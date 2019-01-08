National Maritime Center takes steps in response to government shutdown

The U.S. Coast Guard National Maritime Center (NMC) has taken steps to mitigate the impact caused by the partial lapse in fiscal year 2019 appropriations and federal government shutdown.

The NMC is taking the following actions:

• Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMC) (national endorsements only) that expire between Dec.22, 2018, and Jan. 31, 2019, are extended as valid until March 31, 2019. Print the attached letter and carry it with your credential.

• Additional Information (AI) letters sent to mariners that expire in December 2018 or January 2019 are extended to March 31, 2019.

• Approval to Test (ATT) letters and mariner training course certificates that expire in the months of December 2018 or January 2019 are extended until March 31, 2019.

• For mariners whose 90-day testing cycles were interrupted by Regional Exam Center (REC) closures (starting on Dec. 24, 2018), the days the RECs were closed will not count against the 90-day period. REC appointment calendars will be reopened immediately once appropriations are restored.

The NMC understands the partial shutdown may affect our industry customers and stakeholders and we apologize for any potential inconvenience. If you have questions, visit the NMC website, or contact the NMC Customer Service Center by using the NMC online chat system, by e-mailing IASKNMC@uscg.mil, or by calling 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).