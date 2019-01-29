National Maritime Center reopens

The National Maritime Center (NMC) reopened on Monday and is implementing measures to address increased levels of application inventory.

· Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMC) and Medical Certifications (national endorsements only) set to expire in December 2018, January 2019, or February 2019 remain valid until May 31, 2019. (See Update 3 – Mitigation Efforts Due to Lapse in Fiscal Year 2019 Appropriations and Partial Government Shutdown.)

· Additional Information (AI) letters, Qualified Assessor (QA) letters, Designated Examiner (DE) letters, Proctor Approval letters, Approval to Test (ATT) letters, and mariner training completion certificates set to expire in December 2018, January 2019, or February 2019 remain valid until April 30, 2019. (See Update 3 – Mitigation Efforts Due to Lapse in Fiscal Year 2019 Appropriations and Partial Government Shutdown.)

· Mariners seeking to operate on STCW endorsements that expired on or after Dec. 1, 2018, may request continued service STCW dispensations via e-mail at STCWDispensations@uscg.mil. (For application details, see STCW Mitigation Efforts Due to Lapse in Fiscal Year 2019 Appropriations and Partial Government Shutdown.)

· All RECs will be fully operational and open to the public by Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

· The scheduling system for REC examinations, application drop off, and other credentialing business will be active beginning Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

The NMC is working to minimize the negative impact to the maritime industry and will publish additional information regarding furlough recovery operations as needed. For updates, please monitor the NMC website. If you have questions, contact the NMC Customer Service Center by e-mailing IASKNMC@uscg.mil or by calling 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).