National Maritime Center Covid-19-related operational changes

On Monday, the Coast Guard released a notice outlining operational changes at the National Maritime Center (NMC) due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

All 17 Regional Examination Centers (REC) and three Monitoring Units (MU) remain closed to the public until further notice. A transition to telework and shift work is being implemented to balance mission-essential credential services with the need for a safe, “social distance” working environment for all employees. Please note the following key changes.

The NMC customer service center is now open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Thursday. You can reach the call center at 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662) or IASKNMC@uscg.mil. Continue to use e-mail or live chat for general questions.

Electronic mariner applications and awaiting information: Due to the temporary closure and reduced manning of RECs and MUs, the Coast Guard is unable to process mailed or faxed applications. Please submit all applications and pending awaiting information via e-mail using the electronic submission process only. Mailed documents will be subject to delays. Submission guidance is located on the NMC website. Electronic submissions will only be accepted in PDF format; other formats such as .gif, .zip, or camera images will not be accepted.

User fees: Due to the temporary closure and reduced manning of RECs and MUs, the Coast Guard are unable to process cash, check, or money order fee payments. User fees must be paid using www.pay.gov. Include a scanned copy of your payment receipt with your application submission.

Mariner records and applications: All federal record centers are closed due to Covid-19 and the NMC is unable to retrieve legacy mariner service records. Mariner applicants should ensure all necessary supporting documentation is contained in the electronic application.

The NMC said this reduction in service may affect industry customers and stakeholders, and it apologizes for any potential inconvenience.