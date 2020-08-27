Marad to hold online meeting on maritime transportation system issues

The Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (Marad) will hold a webinar-based (online) public meeting of the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee (MTSNAC) on Sept. 29.

The meeting will discuss recommendations for the U.S. Department of Transportation on maritime transportation system-related issues.

The agenda will include: public comment; subcommittee presentations of final recommendations followed by member’s questions and answers; full MTSNAC committee will make consensus-driven decisions on the

recommendations; and a discussion about next steps for the committee under the current charter, which includes identifying implementation strategies for the recommendations moved forward.

A detailed agenda will be posted on the MTSNAC website at https://www.maritime.dot.gov/outreach/maritime-transportation-system-mts/marinetransportation-system-national-advisory-committee at least one week in advance of the meeting.

MTSNAC is a federal advisory committee within Marad that advises the U.S. Department of Transportation on issues related to the marine transportation system. The MTSNAC was originally established in 1999 and mandated in 2007 by the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007. MTSNAC operates in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA).

Written comments: Persons who wish to submit written comments for consideration by the Committee must email MTSNAC@dot.gov, or send them to MTSNAC Designated Federal Officers via email: MTSNAC@dot.gov, Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee, 1200 New Jersey Avenue SE., W21-307, Washington, DC 20590.