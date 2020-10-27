Great Lakes pilotage rates proposed for 2021

The Coast Guard is proposing new base Great Lakes pilotage rates for the 2021 shipping season.

The proposed rule would adjust the pilotage rates to account for changes in district operating expenses, an increase in the number of pilots, and anticipated inflation. Additionally, the proposed rule would make one change to the ratemaking methodology to account for actual inflation, and two policy changes.

The first policy change would be to always round up numbers, as opposed to rounding to the nearest whole integer, in the staffing model. The second policy change would be to exclude litigation fees incurred in litigation against the Coast Guard regarding ratemaking from necessary and reasonable pilot association operating expenses. The Coast Guard estimates that this proposed rule would result in a 4% net increase in pilotage costs compared to the 2020 season. Finally, the Coast Guard is requesting comments on how apprentice pilots (a mariner with a limited registration) should be compensated in future rulemakings.

Comments and related material must be received by the Coast Guard on or before Nov. 27, 2020. You may also submit comments identified by docket number USCG– 2020–0457 using the Federal eRulemaking Portal at https://www.regulations.gov.