Free Hurricane Dorian MMC replacement for mariners

The Coast Guard National Maritime Center (NMC) has issued a bulletin advising mariners of the steps to take to obtain merchant mariner credentials (MMCs) lost or destroyed during Hurricane Dorian.

In accordance with Federal Regulations, duplicate Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMCs) may

be issued free of charge to mariners whose credentials were lost or destroyed as a result of

Hurricane Dorian or subsequent flooding. Mariners should follow the steps below to obtain an

expedited replacement credential:

Provide a statement of loss to the National Maritime Center (NMC) either by fax to

(304) 433-3412 or via e-mail to IASKNMC@uscg.mil. The statement should contain the

following:

Mariner’s full name

Mariner’s date of birth

Mariner’s reference number or social security number

Current mailing address

Current phone number and/or e-mail address and

A brief description of the circumstances surrounding the loss/destruction of the

credential.

Unless otherwise requested, any duplicate MMCs issued per the request process above will

include a corresponding medical certificate. The Coast Guard said it will make every effort to have duplicate

credentials mailed out the next business day.

Alternatively, mariners may submit a CG-719B (Application for MMC) to one of the Regional Examination Centers with the information above. If a mariner’s credential is unserviceable due to damage or the lost credential is subsequently found, that credential should be mailed to: Commanding Officer, United States Coast Guard, National Maritime Center, 100 Forbes Drive, Martinsburg, WV 25404.

For questions or concerns, visit the NMC website, or contact the NMC Customer Service Center by e-mailing IASKNMC@uscg.mil, by using the NMC online chat system, or by calling 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).