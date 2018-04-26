Subscribe Advertise Contact

Crewman rescued from capsized Corps survey boat

Two Coast Guardsmen from Station Chetco River work to rescue a man from the cabin of an overturned U.S. Army Corps of Engineers survey vessel resting on the beach in Brookings, Ore., April 25, 2018. Coast Guard photo.
A Corps of Engineers worker was rescued after he was trapped in a capsized survey boat near the entrance to the Chetco River at Brookings, Ore., Wednesday morning, according to Coast Guard officials.

A host of local rescuers, Coast Guard crew and a Port of Brookings worker who used a tractor to haul the 26’ survey vessel close to shore, got the crewman out safely.

The incident began around 11:06 a.m. when a 47’ Motor Life Boat from the Coast Guard Chetco River station was underway and got a call from a witness reporting the capsize. Another Coast Guard boat crew aboard a 29’ response boat arrived on scene alongside the capsized vessel at 11:14 a.m. and reported one of the passengers had escaped the boat and swam to shore, while another person was unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, a Coast Guard beach crew equipped in dry suits walked a line 50’ out to the overturned vessel in 4’ wave breaks , but the line broke when it was pulled by rescuers and a winch. Rescuers mounted a second attempt, walking a heavier line out the boat, with the port’s tractor on the other end. That was able to get the boat about 30’ closer to shore, where responders got the man out of the cabin and to emergency medical technicians.

