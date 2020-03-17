Coronavirus impact on mariner credentials and vessel documentation

The National Maritime Center (NMC) said it is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and is prepared to adjust operations accordingly.

First, the NMC is concerned for mariner safety and the safety of its staff. If mariners are experiencing any symptoms of illness, including any symptoms of flu or COVID- 19, the should seek the appropriate medical attention and postpone any planned visits to a Regional Examination Center (REC) or Monitoring Unit (MU). Mariners may cancel or reschedule any REC appointment by contacting NMC’s Customer Service Center at 1-888- IASKNMC. This includes appointments for application submission, payment of fees associated with an application, or appointments for examinations.

The NMC provided the following guidance:

For improved service and security, mariners should use electronically submitted application materials. Guidance on electronic submission and REC/MU e-mail addresses are located at www.uscg.mil/nmc.

User fees may be paid electronically with a credit card or with a check by visiting www.pay.gov. If you make an electronic payment, include a copy of your receipt with your application. You may also submit a check with your application by mail.

Visit www.uscg.mil/nmc to view the latest updates, to download and complete application forms, and view additional credentialing guidance.

Mariner training providers are encouraged to follow recommended guidelines to minimize potential exposure risks for staff and students. The NMC will work with training providers on a case-by-case basis to implement temporary measures, such as distance learning capabilities, to ensure flexibility in the schedule and delivery of training while maintaining the standards contained in course approvals. Questions and requests for temporary approval of alternative delivery methods should be addressed to NMCCourses@uscg.mil or 304-433-3720. The NMC will make every effort to respond to requests within two business days.