Coronavirus impact on mariner credentials and vessel documentation

The National Maritime Center (NMC) said it is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and is prepared to adjust operations accordingly.
First, the NMC is concerned for mariner safety and the safety of its staff. If mariners are experiencing any symptoms of illness, including any symptoms of flu or COVID- 19, the should seek the appropriate medical attention and postpone any planned visits to a Regional Examination Center (REC) or Monitoring Unit (MU). Mariners may cancel or reschedule any REC appointment by contacting NMC’s Customer Service Center at 1-888- IASKNMC. This includes appointments for application submission, payment of fees associated with an application, or appointments for examinations.
The NMC provided the following guidance:
- For improved service and security, mariners should use electronically submitted application materials. Guidance on electronic submission and REC/MU e-mail addresses are located at www.uscg.mil/nmc.
- User fees may be paid electronically with a credit card or with a check by visiting www.pay.gov. If you make an electronic payment, include a copy of your receipt with your application. You may also submit a check with your application by mail.
- Visit www.uscg.mil/nmc to view the latest updates, to download and complete application forms, and view additional credentialing guidance.
Mariner training providers are encouraged to follow recommended guidelines to minimize potential exposure risks for staff and students. The NMC will work with training providers on a case-by-case basis to implement temporary measures, such as distance learning capabilities, to ensure flexibility in the schedule and delivery of training while maintaining the standards contained in course approvals. Questions and requests for temporary approval of alternative delivery methods should be addressed to NMCCourses@uscg.mil or 304-433-3720. The NMC will make every effort to respond to requests within two business days.
In the event of facility closures and related operational shutdowns, the NMC will enact measures to minimize any negative impacts to our customers. The NMC plans to provide as much assistance as possible to ensure that applications are processed in a timely manner.
For questions or concerns, contact the NMC Customer Service Center by e-mailing IASKNMC@uscg.mil, or by calling 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).
The National Vessel Documentation Center (NVDC) is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and, as the situation evolves, is prepared to adjust operations accordingly. During this time of heightened concern and in response to recommendations from the CDC regarding precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the NVDC has suspended walk-in customer service until further notice.
There are several options available for submitting applications and amplifying documentation; via e-mail (.pdf filing), fax, and USPS. One-year Certificate of Documentation (COD) renewals, certified copy of COD, and Abstract of Title A/T requests are available via pay.gov.
Visit www.uscg.mil/nvdc for the latest updates, to download and complete application forms, and to view additional guidance. If you have questions, please contact the NVDC by e-mail, at nvdc.w.webmaster@uscg.mil or by calling 1-800-799-8362.
In the event of facility closures and/or related operational shutdowns, the NVDC will enact measures to minimize any negative impacts to our customers.