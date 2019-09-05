Coast Guardsman charged following Alaska death investigation

Last week, a Coast Guard member was charged following a seven-month investigation into the death of another Coast Guardsman in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, in January.

Coast Guard Seaman Ethan W. Tucker was charged with violating seven articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice related to the death of the alleged victim who also held the rank of seaman. Tucker was taken into custody by Coast Guard authorities and transported to the Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar in San Diego where he awaits court martial proceedings.

The charges and specifications against Tucker include: two specifications of Article 118, murder; one specification of Article 119, involuntary manslaughter; two specifications of Article 128, aggravated assault; two specifications of Article 128a, maiming; one specification of Article 131b, obstructing justice; one specification of Article 107, false official statement; and one specification of Article 92, failure to obey an order or regulation.

“Since our shipmate’s untimely passing, we have been in contact with his family to provide as much support as possible throughout this tragic and difficult time. The charges today are the result of the Coast Guard’s steadfast desire to gather all the facts and seek justice,” said Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Brickey, the public affairs officer for the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area.

If found guilty, the charges against Tucker carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, dishonorable discharge, and total forfeiture of pay and allowances. Tucker is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at court-martial.