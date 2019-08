CG-2692: Report of Marine Casualty, Commercial Diving Casualty, or OCS-Related Casualty

CG-2692A: Barge Addendum

CG-2692B: Report of Mandatory Chemical Testing Following a Serious Marine Incident Involving Vessels in Commercial Service

CG-2692C: Personnel Casualty Addendum

CG-2692D: Involved Persons and Witnesses Addendum

The Coast Guard’s CG-2692 series of forms for reporting marine casualties has been reapproved by the Office of Management and Budget and updated with the new expiration date of July 31, 2022.The revised forms can be found on the Office of Investigation and Casualty Analysis website

Owners, agents, masters, operators, or persons in charge of vessels should begin using the updated versions of the CG-2692 series immediately.