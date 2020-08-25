Coast Guard to reopen REC Boston

The National Maritime Center (NMC) is reopening Regional Examination Center (REC) Boston for
limited examination services beginning Aug. 31. Additionally, REC Houston, REC Honolulu, REC Juneau, MU San Juan, and MU Ketchikan are open for limited services.
Mariners seeking to schedule examinations may do so by calling the appropriate phone number or contacting the appropriate e-mail address:
REC Houston – rechoustonexam@uscg.mil
REC Honolulu – rechonolulu@uscg.mil
MU San Juan – (787) 729-2368
REC Juneau – recjun@uscg.mil
MU Ketchikan – (907) 225-4496 (extension #3)
REC Boston – recboston@uscg.mil
• Exam appointment request e-mails should include the applicant’s name, mariner reference
number, requested testing date(s), phone number, and a copy of their Approved to Test Letter(s).
• Exam services will be by appointment only. No walk-in appointments are available and all
other application customer service functions will continue to be handled remotely.
• Mariners will be subject to Covid-19 screening questions and a temperature check.
• Mariners experiencing Covid-19 symptoms (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or
difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore
throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea), will not be permitted to
enter the REC/MU and will need to reschedule their appointment.
• Mariners are required to wear a face covering at all times. Those who refuse to wear a face
covering, or remove face coverings during exams, will be dismissed and could be subject to
examination module failure. Persons with documented health issues which prevent them from
wearing face coverings must notify the REC/MU when scheduling an appointment.
• Mariners should bring their own #2 pencils, photo ID, a non-programmable calculator, and
plotting equipment. No other personal belongings are allowed in the facility.
• All counter service appointments and hand delivery of applications remain suspended.
The Customer Service Center remains open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday through
Friday. Please reach the NMC call center at 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662) and IASKNMC@uscg.mil. The
NMC will announce further REC/MU openings soon.