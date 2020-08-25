Coast Guard to reopen REC Boston

The National Maritime Center (NMC) is reopening Regional Examination Center (REC) Boston for

limited examination services beginning Aug. 31. Additionally, REC Houston, REC Honolulu, REC Juneau, MU San Juan, and MU Ketchikan are open for limited services.

Mariners seeking to schedule examinations may do so by calling the appropriate phone number or contacting the appropriate e-mail address:

REC Houston – rechoustonexam@uscg.mil

REC Honolulu – rechonolulu@uscg.mil

MU San Juan – (787) 729-2368

REC Juneau – recjun@uscg.mil

MU Ketchikan – (907) 225-4496 (extension #3)

REC Boston – recboston@uscg.mil

• Exam appointment request e-mails should include the applicant’s name, mariner reference

number, requested testing date(s), phone number, and a copy of their Approved to Test Letter(s).

• Exam services will be by appointment only. No walk-in appointments are available and all

other application customer service functions will continue to be handled remotely.

• Mariners will be subject to Covid-19 screening questions and a temperature check.

• Mariners experiencing Covid-19 symptoms (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or

difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore

throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea), will not be permitted to

enter the REC/MU and will need to reschedule their appointment.

• Mariners are required to wear a face covering at all times. Those who refuse to wear a face

covering, or remove face coverings during exams, will be dismissed and could be subject to

examination module failure. Persons with documented health issues which prevent them from

wearing face coverings must notify the REC/MU when scheduling an appointment.

• Mariners should bring their own #2 pencils, photo ID, a non-programmable calculator, and

plotting equipment. No other personal belongings are allowed in the facility.

• All counter service appointments and hand delivery of applications remain suspended.

The Customer Service Center remains open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday through

Friday. Please reach the NMC call center at 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662) and IASKNMC@uscg.mil. The

NMC will announce further REC/MU openings soon.