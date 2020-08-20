Coast Guard to reopen Honolulu, Houston RECs

The National Maritime Center (NMC) will reopen Regional Examination Centers (RECs) Honolulu

and Houston, and Monitoring Unit (MU) San Juan for limited examination services beginning

Monday, Aug. 24. REC Juneau and MU Ketchikan reopened on Aug. 17.

Mariners that need to schedule examinations should call the appropriate phone number

or contact the appropriate e-mail address:

REC Houston – rechoustonexam@uscg.mil

REC Honolulu – rechonolulu@uscg.mil

MU San Juan – (787) 729-2368

REC Juneau – recjun@uscg.mil

MU Ketchikan – (907) 225-4496 (extension #3)

• Examination appointment request e-mails should include the applicant’s name, mariner reference

number, requested testing date(s), phone number, and a copy of their Approved to Test Letter(s).

• Examination services will be by appointment only. No walk-in appointments are available, and

all other application customer service functions will continue to be handled remotely.

• Mariners will be subject to Covid-19 screening questions and temperature checks.

• Mariners experiencing Covid-19 symptoms (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty

breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat,

congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea), will not be permitted to enter the

REC/MU and will need to reschedule their appointment.

• Mariners are required to wear a face covering at all times. Those who refuse to wear a face covering,

or who remove face coverings during exams, will be dismissed and could be subject to examination

module failure. Persons with documented health issues which prevent them from wearing face

coverings must notify the REC/MU when scheduling an appointment.

• Mariners should bring their own #2 pencils, a non-programmable calculator, and plotting

equipment. No other personal belongings are allowed in the facility.

• All counter service appointments and hand delivery of applications remain suspended.

The Customer Service Center remains open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

The call center can be contacted at 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662) and IASKNMC@uscg.mil.

The NMC will announce future REC/MU openings shortly.