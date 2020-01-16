Coast Guard to make mariner examination changes

In an effort to provide consistent, quality customer service to all mariners, the Coast Guard announced yesterday that the National Maritime Center (NMC) will implement several changes at all Regional Examination Centers (RECs).

The following changes will take effect on April 6, 2020:

• Walk-in services for examinations will no longer be offered. All examinations must be

scheduled at least two business days in advance. After receiving a letter from the NMC

indicating you are approved to test, schedule an examination appointment by:

1. Using the Schedule Exam/REC Appointment link on the Examinations page of the

NMC Website.

2. Calling the NMC Contact Center at 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).

3. Contacting the NMC Contact Center by chat.

• All RECs will have two examination periods daily, a 3 ½-hour a.m. (morning) session and a

3 ½-hour p.m. (afternoon) session with a minimum ½-hour break between sessions.

See the REC webpage for specific hours.

• Mariners who finish a module early may take additional modules during an examination

period but will not be given additional time to complete the extra modules. Requests for

additional modules during a specific examination period are coordinated with the REC staff

at the time of examination.

• There will be no changes to the First Class Pilot examination process.

• Appointments are highly recommended for all other services. See the REC webpage for

facility access requirements.

Should you have any questions or concerns visit the Examinations or Frequently Asked Questions

webpages, or contact the NMC Customer Service Center by e-mailing IASKNMC@uscg.mil, by

using the NMC online chat system, or by calling 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).