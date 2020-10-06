Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Coast Guard to begin testing unmanned surface vehicles off Hawaii

By on
Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Acquisition Directorate

The Coast Guard Research and Development Center, in partnership with local Coast Guard units, will be conducting test and evaluation of unmanned surface vehicles off the south shore of Oahu, Hawaii, from Oct. 7 through Nov. 5.

The tests will focus on autonomous vessel systems from Saildrone and Spatial Integration Systems, in addition to a Coast Guard-owned autonomous research vessel manufactured by Metal Shark.

This evaluation will examine each vessels’ ability to provide persistent maritime domain awareness, especially in remote areas of the oceans. While potentially applicable to many Coast Guard missions, there is potential these technologies will help enable the Coast Guard to better protect critical natural living marine resources from Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing and other illicit activities.

About the author

U.S. Coast Guard

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | DSAR Requests / Do Not Sell My Personal Info | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.