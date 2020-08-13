Coast Guard seeks information on autonomous commercial vessels and vessel technologies

In the Federal Register on Tuesday, the Coast Guard published a Request for Information (RFI) regarding the introduction and development of automated and autonomous commercial vessels and vessel technologies subject to U.S. jurisdiction, on U.S.-flagged commercial vessels and in U.S. port facilities.

The Coast Guard is also seeking information on barriers to the development of autonomous vessels, and issues related to the opportunities, challenges, and impacts of automated and autonomous commercial vessels and vessel technologies.

The Coast Guard seeks to better understand, among other things, the intersection between artificial intelligence (AI) and automated or autonomous technologies aboard commercial vessels, and to better fulfill its mission of ensuring maritime safety, security, and stewardship.

The Coast Guard is interested in hearing from the public on a range of issues related to the potential introduction and development of automated and autonomous technologies aboard commercial vessels or any automated and autonomous vessels subject to U.S. jurisdiction and in U.S. port facilities. The Coast Guard encourages participation from all interested parties and will consider all information, comments, and material received during the comment period outlined in the Federal Register post.

Submit comments identified by docket number USCG-2019-0698 using the Federal eRulemaking Portal http://www.regulations.gov. See the “Public Participation and Request for Comments” portion of the SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION section for further instructions on submitting comments.

For full details, view the Federal Register notice. Comments must be received by October 13, 2020. Questions about this document may be directed to Ted J. Kim, U.S. Coast Guard, at (202) 372-1528 or Ted.J.Kim3@uscg.mil.