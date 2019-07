application for Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) type approval for the SeaCURE Ballast Water Management System. The system is manufactured by Evoqua Water Technologies Ltd., Pittsburgh.

The MSC will review the application for compliance with Coast Guard regulations in 46 CFR 162.060. Once it has been determined that the application meets the requirements, the MSC will issue a type approval certificate.

BWMS type approval applications and approval certificates are posted on MSC’s website. The list will be updated frequently in order to provide industry and the general public the most current information regarding the status of each application.