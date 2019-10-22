Coast Guard publishes NVIC changes

As previously announced on Sept. 20, 2019, NVICs 04-14, 08-14, and 09-14 were revised to provide guidance on renewal of STCW endorsements for Proficiency in Survival Craft, Proficiency in Survival Craft-Limited, Basic Training, and Advanced Firefighting for mariners serving on vessels in a reduced operating status and on other vessels in operation that do not get underway.

NVIC 12-14 (Officer in Charge of a Navigational Watch 500 Gross Tons or More) was revised to remove grandfathering provisions that expired on Jan. 1, 2017, and to add an explanation of the requirement in 46 CFR 11.201(a) to hold an appropriate national endorsement in order to qualify for an STCW endorsement.

NVIC 14-14 (Able Seafarer-Deck) was revised to allow assessments of competence to be performed in locations other than a ship when the use of shipboard equipment is not needed for the assessment, and to add greater flexibility as to how the assessment may be performed.

The Coast Guard’s Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing published changes yesterday to five Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circulars (NVICs) related to qualification for certain Merchant Mariner Credential Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978, as amended (STCW) endorsements.

Visit the Coast Guard’s NVIC webpage to view the revised NVICs. For information about these NVICs or to suggest changes, contact the Mariner Credentialing Program Policy Division (CG-MMC-2) at (202) 372-2357 or MMCPolicy@uscg.mil.