Coast Guard provides REC closure update

The Coast Guard Regional Exam Center Baltimore. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Henise.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all Regional Examination Centers (RECs) and Monitoring Units (MUs) were closed to the public on March 19. The National Maritime Center (NMC) plans to issue a reopening schedule once ongoing work to ensure a safe testing environment is complete.

Please note that during the initial phase of reopening, services will be limited to mariner examinations only. Additional information is provided below:

Mariner Examinations
Examinations will be conducted by appointment only. Once a reopening date for an REC/MU is announced, appointments will be scheduled directly with that office, or by contacting the NMC Customer Call Center at 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662). Scheduling priority will be given to mariners who had appointments canceled by the temporary closures.

Safety Precautions for REC/MU Reopening
Mariners will need to confirm their health status prior to arrival at an REC/MU. Any mariner showing signs of fever, cough, shortness of breath, and/or other Covid symptom(s) will not be allowed to enter and will need to reschedule any appointments. Mariners will be subject to a temperature check and need to answer a series of health screening questions upon arrival. Mariners will need to wear a face covering for examination periods.

REC/MU Application Submittal Procedures
The hand delivery of applications remains suspended and mariners should continue to e-mail all applications. Submission guidance and REC/MU e-mail addresses are on the NMC website.

Covid-19 conditions vary greatly across our 20 REC/MU locations. Please monitor the NMC website for the latest information and other operational updates. The NMC Customer Service Center remains open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. You may reach the call center at 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662) and IASKNMC@uscg.mil.

