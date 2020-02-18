Coast Guard plans to consolidate boat stations

The Coast Guard announced on Friday in the Federal Register that it is requesting comments on the planned consolidation of redundant Coast Guard boat stations.

Many stations were established at a time when boats lacked engines and were powered by oars and paddles. With modern boat operating speeds and improved direction finding technology, many calls for Coast Guard assistance can be responded to by multiple units significantly faster than when these boat stations were first established, the Coast Guard said in its announcement in the Federal Register.

The combination of significantly improved response times, along with an overall reduction in rescue calls due to boating safety improvements throughout the U.S., has resulted in a number of boat stations becoming redundant. This consolidation will result in a more robust response system by increasing staffing levels and capacity at select nearby boat stations, the Coast Guard said. Such a consolidation creates synergy and more opportunities for boat operators to properly train instead of missing training opportunities while standing ready to respond to calls that do not come.

Written comments and related material may be submitted to the Coast Guard personnel specified. Comments and related material must reach the Coast Guard on or before April 14, 2020. Comments may be identified by docket number USCG– 2020–0042 using the federal rulemaking portal at https:// www.regulations.gov. See the ‘‘Public Participation and Request for Comments’’ portion of the SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION section for further instructions on submitting comments.

For information about this document, please call or email Todd Aikins, Coast Guard Office of Boat Forces, 202–372–2463, todd.r.aikins@uscg.mil.