Coast Guard names director of hurricane reconstruction program

The Coast Guard has named James M. Heinz its new director of the Hurricane Reconstitution Program. Heinz is responsible for successfully managing and executing the fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019 hurricane supplemental appropriations in order to drive planning, engineering, and construction requirements in support of reconstitution efforts.

Heinz will oversee the appropriations, which include funds to recover and rebuild from the devastating hurricanes of

2017 and 2018, while also meeting the Coast Guard’s planned shore facility recapitalization and improvement needs.

Heinz served with the Coast Guard for 33 years, and recently retired at the rank of rear admiral.

Heinz served as the director of Operational Logistics (DOL), responsible for providing leadership to mission support logistics during contingency operations and maintaining the 24×7 DCMS watch to facilitate support to the field during normal operations and contingencies across the entire Coast Guard enterprise. He also provided contingency logistics planning for both Coast Guard and joint operational plans, integrated logistics services throughout the Coast Guard, and

supported tactical logistics needs for deployed operational assets.

Heinz also formerly served as the director of Reserve and Military Personnel and was responsible for the development and oversight of military personnel policy programs to recruit, manage, shape, and support 6,100 reserve members and more than 40,000 active duty members. He also served as the commander of the Coast Guard Shore Infrastructure Logistics Center in Norfolk, Va. In this capacity, he was responsible for the field execution of all aspects of the Civil Engineering Program, including capital planning, design, new and maintenance construction, contracting, environmental, real property, and base facilities management, in support of the $18 billion shore plant enterprise. During the three-year period, he directed award and oversight of $350 million in new construction, $640 million in maintenance construction, and $64 million in energy saving improvements, all in support of critical facilities servicewide.

In response to Hurricane Sandy’s impact on the Coast Guard facilities, he orchestrated initial facility damage assessments and repairs, and subsequently developed and planned a complex $270 million reconstruction program. His execution plan was incorporated into the 2014 Disaster Relief and Appropriation Act. Heinz also led the completion of $350 million in repairs and new construction ahead of schedule to restore Coast Guard facilities impacted by Hurricane Ike along the Texas/Louisiana Gulf Coast. Heinz became a member of the Coast Guard Senior Executive Service

on Aug. 5.