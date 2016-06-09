Coast Guard may repower, refit aging 47’ lifeboats

The Coast Guard’s workhorse lifeboats are in danger of becoming obsolete with aging engines, and the answer will be either building a new class or embarking on a major service life extension, the Coast Guard’s acquisition chief says.
The 47’ lifesaving boat was a leap forward when it replaced the old 44’ design in the 1990s. But the Detroit Diesel engines in the class are no longer manufactured, and “unfortunately they’re becoming obsolete in terms of support,” Rear Adm. Mike Haycock said Wednesday at the Multi-Agency Craft Conference.
Coast Guard planning is in the very early stages, but considering the service’s limited capital funds, Haycock – who heads the Acquisition Directorate – said he expects a service life extension project (SLEP) will be a likely outcome.
“The cost differential is substantial. I don’t think we have room in our capital budget,” he said.
“If you’re in the boat sustainment business, I’d keep an eye on that,” Haycock advised the audience at MACC, organized by the American Society of Naval Engineers and hosted by the Coast Guard Yard at Baltimore.
A service life extension would require not just new engines for the 107 lifeboats in service, but new transmissions and other systems “so we can get another 20 years out of these,” Haycock said.
The 47’ class was originally 117 boats, and about 10 are retired now – originally because they were no longer needed, and now are a source of spare parts, Haycock said.
Haycock could not say what the timeline would be for doing a SLEP, but the time is coming for a decision.
“The way things are going, we won’t be able to support them past 2019,” he said.
Typical government spending plan. Detroit Diesels parts, rebuild kits and support is available world wide. In their size class, probably the most produced diesels ever. For that reason there are probably more mechanics world wide that can repair or maintain Detroit Diesels than any other brand.
I have two 671s in a yacht I live aboard. I have no issues with obtaining repair or overhaul parts and my blocks were made in 1948. There are probably 50 DD mechanics within 50 miles of my dock.
So instead of an overhaul for the existing engines that could draw dozens of bids and cost about $30,000 an engine, we’ll restrict the bids to a few large shipyards and new engines and installations at probably 10 times the cost.
This wouldn’t even be a topic if the EPA was under control.
EPA?? Who cares about the EPA
I agree with Mr. Dapper completely. Parts for 6V92TAs are available 24/7/365. Take the engines out of the 10 retired boats and create a rotate-able pool of engines ready to swap out in the operating fleet. Stock up on enough spares and/or rebuild kits to achieve the desired 20 years of life extension for the fleet that the Admiral mentions.
The problem with that plan is yes, the Coast Guard is forced to use Government parts sources and aren’t able to easily purchase spare parts from outside vendors. We have never been adequately funded. The Coast Guard’s MLB’s are on call as you say 24/7/365. Its not easy to take boats out of service.
I personally have played the game on rotatable parts with the 41 foot utility boat. It never works as well as you would hope and leaves the units that respond to search and rescue cases with limited assets. Or worse an asset that can cost the lives of a crew. Though I know the Detroit engines are easily repaired I can see how completely overhauling the boats can make them more mission capable when lives are on the line. It may seem like a waste of money and crazy government spending but I can say that if someone’s life is on the line no dollar amount is too much.
As a current Coast Guard member, I can tell you, if it makes sense and it’s a good idea for the service and tax payers…it’s not going to happen! That’s how government agencies work.
Aging!?!? I trained and ran on both the 44409 44379 and 47203 at Tillamook Bay in the mid to later 90’s the 44’s were constructed in the late 60’s and were still going strong albeit with Detroit 6V53 power and 8V92 Detroit power. Seems like everything is “disposable” these days! What about Caterpillar marine power for these “aging” 47′ mlb’s !?!? Bid will go to lowest bidder I’m sure