Coast Guard makes recommendation for pilot transfers

Recent deaths of maritime pilots while embarking commercial vessels highlights the risks of operating in an unforgiving maritime environment.
To ensure the safety of all personnel boarding a vessel at sea, the Coast Guard strongly recommends that owners and operators of vessels — regardless of vessel build date — follow the guidelines within IMO Resolution A.1045(27) – Pilot Transfer Arrangements.
For vessels constructed after July 1, 2012, combination arrangements involving a trapdoor configuration are
required to comply with Safety of Life At Sea (SOLAS) Chapter V, Regulation 23.3.3.2.1. While the renewal
of pilot transfer equipment (i.e., pilot ladder) on existing vessels does not require the reconfiguration of the
trapdoor arrangement, the Coast Guard strongly recommends the upgrade of any trapdoor configuration
arrangement to meet the guidelines of IMO Resolution A.1045(27).
For vessels registered in the U.S., Coast Guard marine inspectors and classification society surveyors verify
pilot transfer arrangements during initial construction. Any changes in the approved configuration should be
brought to the attention of the local Officer in Charge, Marine Inspection (OCMI) or the classification society
surveyor, if applicable, in order to verify that the pilot transfer arrangement is in compliance with SOLAS
Chapter V, Regulation 23.
Questions concerning this notice may be forwarded to Coast Guard Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance,
Flag State Control Division (CG-CVC-4) at FlagStateControl@uscg.mil.