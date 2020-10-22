Coast Guard makes recommendation for pilot transfers

Recent deaths of maritime pilots while embarking commercial vessels highlights the risks of operating in an unforgiving maritime environment.

To ensure the safety of all personnel boarding a vessel at sea, the Coast Guard strongly recommends that owners and operators of vessels — regardless of vessel build date — follow the guidelines within IMO Resolution A.1045(27) – Pilot Transfer Arrangements.

For vessels constructed after July 1, 2012, combination arrangements involving a trapdoor configuration are

required to comply with Safety of Life At Sea (SOLAS) Chapter V, Regulation 23.3.3.2.1. While the renewal

of pilot transfer equipment (i.e., pilot ladder) on existing vessels does not require the reconfiguration of the

trapdoor arrangement, the Coast Guard strongly recommends the upgrade of any trapdoor configuration

arrangement to meet the guidelines of IMO Resolution A.1045(27).

For vessels registered in the U.S., Coast Guard marine inspectors and classification society surveyors verify

pilot transfer arrangements during initial construction. Any changes in the approved configuration should be

brought to the attention of the local Officer in Charge, Marine Inspection (OCMI) or the classification society

surveyor, if applicable, in order to verify that the pilot transfer arrangement is in compliance with SOLAS

Chapter V, Regulation 23.

Questions concerning this notice may be forwarded to Coast Guard Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance,

Flag State Control Division (CG-CVC-4) at FlagStateControl@uscg.mil.