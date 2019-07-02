Coast Guard extends validity of recently expired MMCs

The Coast Guard has extended merchant mariner credentials (MMCs) and medical certificates that expired earlier this year (and December 2018) or are set to expire in July. This is due to the continued backlog of credential applications and increased net processing time for both MMCs and medical certificate applications caused by the lapse in appropriations and shutdown of National Maritime Center (NMC) operations. T

The following updated actions are being taken:

• MMCs and medical certificates (national endorsements only) that expire in December 2018, January 2019, February 2019, March 2019, April 2019, May 2019, June 2019, or July 2019 are extended as valid until Aug. 31, 2019. Mariners who are actively working on expired credentials that meet the expiration criteria must carry the expired credential with a copy of the attached letter.

• This extension does not change the time frame during which a credential may be renewed. A credential may be renewed at any time during its validity and for one year after expiration based on the expiration date printed on the credential.

If you have questions, visit the NMC website, or contact the NMC Customer Service Center by using the NMC online chat system, by e-mailing IASKNMC@uscg.mil, or by calling 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).