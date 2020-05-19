Coast Guard environmental award recipients announced

The U.S. Coast Guard announced the award recipients for the 2020 Biennial Rear Admiral William M. Benkert, Marine Environmental Protection Award for Excellence on Friday.

The program recognizes corporations and businesses involved in marine facility or vessel operations that have demonstrated sustained excellence and outstanding achievement in protecting the marine environment. It also encourages innovations in operations, pollution prevention and response, environmental outreach and partnerships and provides a means for award recipients to share their successful methods and techniques with others in industry.

The award will be presented during the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA), Safety at Sea event held virtually on May 21, 2020. This year’s winners are:

Osprey: Alaska Maritime Prevention & Response Network

Gold: Alyeska Pipeline Service Company, SERVS & Valdez Marine Terminal

Silver: Marathon Petroleum Company, Logistics and Storage Terminals

Bronze: Maersk Line Ltd.

Honorable Mention: Seaspan Corp., Marathon Petroleum Company Marine Transportation