Coast Guard cutter handles 100-mile tow off Florida Gulf Coast

The Coast Guard cutter Diamondback crew conducted a three-day tow of a disabled 45-foot sailboat with three people on board located more than 100 miles offshore of the Florida Gulf Coast Monday.

The Diamondback crew transferred the sailboat to an awaiting commercial salvage vessel near John’s Pass, Fla., for final transit into port Monday.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a VHF Channel 16 call Friday from the disabled sailboat operator that they lost use of the rutter. The Diamondback crew arrived Saturday and towed the vessel utilizing a tow bridle and multiple sea anchors to maintain control and ensure safety.

The Diamondback is an 87-foot coastal patrol boat with primary missions of search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, fisheries enforcement, marine environmental protection, defense readiness; and ports, waterways and coastal security.