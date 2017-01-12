Coast Guard creates Subchapter M third-party webpage

The Coast Guard’s Towing Vessel National Center of Expertise in Paducah, Ky., has created a Third-Party Organizations (TPOs) webpage. The webpage lists TPOs that have been approved to conduct audits, surveys, and other functions for towing vessels regulated by Subchapter M.

TPOs that conduct audits, surveys and other TPO functions for towing vessels under Subchapter M must be Coast Guard approved. Classification societies that are recognized and/or authorized will also be able to perform certain functions of a TPO.

Towing vessel owners or operators who select the Towing Safety Management System (TSMS) option to comply with Subchapter M must obtain a TSMS Certificate from a TPO. The TSMS certificate will be issued after the vessel owner or operator’s management demonstrates compliance with the TSMS. In addition to obtaining the TSMS certificate, the company will need to maintain a list of vessels covered by the TSMS Certificate.

Companies that are qualified to perform work as a TPO and approved TPO are Marine Compliance LLC, Humble, Texas; Sabine Surveyors Ltd., Metairie, La.; and WaveCrest Offshore Solutions Inc., Katy, Texas.